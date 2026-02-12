Mission and Vision Workshop
A workshop for teams to co-create a mission and vision, align on a shared purpose, and generate momentum to achieve their goals.
Objectives
- Build a shared understanding of who you are, what you do, who you serve, and why it matters.
- Draft mission statement options that reflect an enduring purpose.
- Identify vision themes and write vision elements describing a desired future.
- Create an inspiring, unifying vision draft (≈70–80% complete) for post-session refinement.
- Align on next steps and determine who will carry the work forward.
Materials
Instructions
This workshop is best delivered when a team is seeking to:
- Refresh strategy or brand positioning with clear, aligned language.
- Welcome new leaders or merge teams around a shared purpose.
- Translate values into action and decision-making criteria.
- Launch a multi‑year plan with motivating direction.
It is especially valuable during strategic planning cycles, leadership transitions, or when clarifying organisational identity.
Through activities like image-based reflection, brainstorming carousels, energisers, and cover story visioning, participants move from abstract ideas to concrete drafts.
The process ensures that every voice is heard, diverse perspectives are integrated, and alignment builds naturally rather than being imposed. The result is a set of mission and vision options that inspire action, strengthen decision-making, and serve as a north star for strategy.Who can facilitate it?
- Executive and department leadership teams
- Cross-functional and program teams
- Boards and working groups who are preparing a strategic plan
- External facilitators trained in mission/vision design
Author
Lauren Green is a meeting facilitator, coach and trainer, as well as a visual notetaker. She is the owner and executive director of MeetingMakers, a close-knit team of experienced facilitators, trainers and meeting coaches who partner with clients to facilitate meetings with tangible outcomes and lasting impact. She believes facilitation should be a core competency for all professionals and is on a mission to make this a reality. She is recognized for her high energy and ability to fuel creativity and drive productivity in meetings, while also helping groups recognize and scale their collaboration strengths. Lauren earned a master’s degree in Organization Development and Knowledge Management from George Mason University, where she now teaches facilitation as an adjunct professor. Lauren is an International Coach Federation certified coach and an MBTI® and EQi (emotional intelligence) Practitioner. She is a certified LUMA Instructor, specializing in teaching design thinking workshops. Lauren is the host of the podcast This Meeting Sucks, on a mission to un-suck meetings and bring meeting skills to the masses, one episode at a time.More about author