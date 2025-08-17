Meaning, Pleasure & Strengths: A Guided Reflection to Strengthen Sense of Meaning, Wellbeing & Focus on Personal Strengths

Step 1:

Reflect and brainstorm answers to these three questions (one at a time). Take around 3 minutes per question.

List down activities, situations, but also people or environments.



Question 1: What gives me meaning? (What provides me with a sense of purpose?)



Take your time. Avoid settling for the first answers that come to mind, dig deeper to uncover a broader and more authentic range of responses.

Step 2:

Question 2: What gives me pleasure? (What do I truly enjoy doing?)



Step 3:

Question 3: What are my strengths? (What am I good at?)

Step 4:

After you’ve written your answers, look for overlaps between the three lists.

Which people, activities, or environments appear in two or all three categories?

Step 5: Highlight the overlaps, these are your key contributors to wellbeing. Make a plan to engage with them more often.

Step 5 (Optional): Identify activities that show up in only two categories and ask:

- What would make this activity more meaningful, pleasurable, or aligned with my strengths?





Tips for running this activity online