Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Whose Strengths?
A playful and reflective group exercise that helps participants recognise and appreciate both their own and each other's signature strengths.
By anonymously sharing top character strengths and guessing which list belongs to whom, the group engages in a positive exchange that promotes self-awareness, team bonding, and mutual appreciation.
This activity is based on the VIA classification of character strengths developed by Peterson & Seligman (2004), and is ideal for team-building, coaching, or personal development workshops.