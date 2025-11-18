Identifying & Activating Your Own Strengths
A personal reflection activity designed to help individuals discover their core strengths and intentionally apply them in daily life. Using one's strengths is proven to enhance well-being, boost confidence, and increase motivation.
This short but powerful exercise helps participants reflect on their talents and brainstorm meaningful ways to use them more regularly.
Note: You can also replace the first with a quick brainstorm to name 3-5 their strengths, without the list, and it will make a full exercise very short - 3 minutes or so - yet still effective.
Ideal for self-coaching, wellbeing programs, and strengths-based personal development.
Goal
To enhance confidence, well-being, and motivation by identifying and applying personal strengths in everyday life.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Reflect using the provided reflection questions to create a list of your personal strengths and talents.
(Note: you don’t need to reflect on all the questions, but can choose the ones that resonate more. While they might get some ideas from 3 min reflection already, 10 minutes usually won’t be too long for this reflection if you want to get deeper into it.)
Questions to reflect on strengths:
- What activities make me feel energised, even after putting in a lot of effort?
- Which tasks do I learn quickly or find naturally easy compared to others?
- What kind of compliments do I receive most often from colleagues, friends, or family?
- In what situations do others tend to rely on me or seek my help?
- What achievements or moments am I most proud of, and what personal qualities helped me get there?
- When facing challenges, what personal traits usually help me push through?
- What roles or responsibilities do I naturally take on in a group setting?
- Which skills or abilities give me a sense of “flow,” where I lose track of time while doing them?
- Looking back over my life, what positive patterns or recurring themes can I see in how I approach problems or create value?
Step 2: Choose one strength that you would like to use more often.
Step 3: Brainstorm how you can apply this strength more frequently in your daily life.
Repeat this process occasionally with different strengths. Over time, this practice boosts energy, confidence, and even your sense of meaning and purpose.
_________________________________________________________________________
Debrief & DiscussionAbout the reflection process
- What did you notice while reflecting on your strengths?
- Was it easy or challenging to name your strengths? Why do you think that is?
- Did any of the questions give you surprising insights? Which ones?
- Which strengths came up most clearly for you?
- Did you discover a strength you hadn’t fully recognised before?
- Were there strengths that felt “obvious” but still valuable to acknowledge?
- What strength did you choose to focus on using more often?
- In what kinds of situations could you bring this strength forward more intentionally?
- How could applying this strength more often change the way you work, collaborate, or live?
- What small step could you take this week to put this strength into action?
- Did you hear any strengths from others that you also see in yourself?
- Did listening to others’ examples give you new ideas for how to apply your own strengths?
- What did you learn about the diversity of strengths in the group?
Tips for Running This Activity Online
- Share the reflection questions in advance via a shared document or chat.
- Ask participants to complete the exercise quietly on their own during a Zoom/online session.
- Offer breakout room time or journaling time for sharing reflections if appropriate.
- Encourage participants to revisit their notes regularly or set reminders to activate the selected strength.
Author
Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.More about author