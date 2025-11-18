Identifying & Activating Your Own Strengths

A personal reflection activity designed to help individuals discover their core strengths and intentionally apply them in daily life. Using one's strengths is proven to enhance well-being, boost confidence, and increase motivation.

This short but powerful exercise helps participants reflect on their talents and brainstorm meaningful ways to use them more regularly.

Note: You can also replace the first with a quick brainstorm to name 3-5 their strengths, without the list, and it will make a full exercise very short - 3 minutes or so - yet still effective.

Ideal for self-coaching, wellbeing programs, and strengths-based personal development.