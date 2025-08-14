Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Positive Emotions Boosters or Happiness Boosters
Positive Emotions Boosters is a quick, simple, and powerful reflective exercise to help participants identify activities that spark positive feelings in their daily lives. It is great for those who would like to have more positive emotions, but also more wellbeing, or energy.
This flexible tool works in personal development workshops, team-building sessions, and wellbeing programs - it’s great for groups to exchange ideas, but also in 1:1 coaching.