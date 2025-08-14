Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Empowering trainers to spark engagement and boost learning
Zagreb, Croatia

Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.

Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.

trainers-toolbox.com/
linkedin.com/in/mirnasmidt/
youtube.com/@trainerstoolbox
Topics
coachingemotionsgoal settinghappinessPositive psychologyremote-friendlyresilienceself-awarenessself-confidencestrengthsunderstanding selfvaluesvisionWell-Being
Methods in the SessionLab library
Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Positive Emotions Boosters or Happiness Boosters

positive psychologyhappinesswell-beingunderstanding selfself-confidenceremote-friendlyemotionscoaching

Positive Emotions Boosters is a quick, simple, and powerful reflective exercise to help participants identify activities that spark positive feelings in their daily lives. It is great for those who would like to have more positive emotions, but also more wellbeing, or energy.

This flexible tool works in personal development workshops, team-building sessions, and wellbeing programs - it’s great for groups to exchange ideas, but also in 1:1 coaching.

Participants reflect on one specific positive emotion they’d like to experience more often (e.g., joy, gratitude, calm), then create a personalized list of activities that trigger that emotion. Finally, they take practical steps to integrate those activities into their daily routine.
Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Rocking Chair Exercise to discover your life goals, values and purpose

positive psychologyvisionself-awarenesscoachingremote-friendlygoal settingvalues

The Rocking Chair Exercise is a guided visualization activity that is designed for deep life reflection and thinking about what truly matters to oneself, through future-oriented thinking.
Participants imagine themselves at the age of 90, sitting peacefully on a porch in a rocking chair, reflecting back on a meaningful and fulfilling life.
They are prompted to explore the people, achievements, strengths, and moments that brought them joy and purpose, and to identify what they want their legacy to be.
The exercise then can be taken into diverse directions: What are your life goals/missing? What can you start doing today to make this future a reality? But also what are your values based on the insights from the exercise, or what truly matters to you in life.
This powerful tool focuses on long-term visioning and values-based goal setting, making it ideal for coaching, leadership development, or personal growth workshops.

Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox

Strengths Spotting

positive psychologyremote-friendlyresiliencestrengthswell-being

Strengths Spotting is a reflective coaching exercise in which participants uncover personal strengths by engaging in deep, meaningful conversation with a partner. Using guiding questions, each person interviews the other and listens for clues about their natural talents, motivations, and flow states.

This coaching-style activity boosts self-awareness and is particularly useful in personal development, team-building, or coaching sessions.