Best Possible Self
Best Possible Self is a reflective visualization and journaling exercise coming from positive psychology that puts in the spotlight participants' positive orientation towards themselves and their best characteristics.
It invites participants to imagine themselves in the future, living their most fulfilling and meaningful life; a life aligned with their values, strengths, and passions.
This activity helps boost optimism, motivation, positive perspective towards self and clarity on values.
It is great in the context of personal development, coaching, goal-setting, personal strengths or wellbeing workshops, as it encourages participants to make a vivid and inspiring picture of their ideal self and to consider what daily actions might help bring that vision closer to reality.
It can be followed by e.g. step-by-step plan towards that future, or goal-setting exercise.
Goal
To enhance positive emotions and self-awareness by visualizing a fulfilling future self and identifying meaningful daily actions.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Choose a future time frame (e.g., 6 months, 1 year, or 3 years from now). (Usually, it is recommended to work with 6 months, but it is a good practice to allow participants to choose) Step 2: Imagine a day in the life of your Best Possible Self - the best version of yourself who is living in alignment with their values, strengths, and passions. Version of yourself that is truly living their potential, and who developed and is actively using your personal strengths.
Step 3: Write about or draw this day in as much detail as possible:
– What are you doing? What are your activities, achievements, the outline of your day?
– Who are you with? How is your relationship?
– What makes you feel energized and fulfilled? How is this day inspiring and enjoyable to you?
– How are you using your strengths, talents and skills in this day?
– What are your habits, mindset, thoughts and emotions like? Step 4: (Optional) Review your vision a week later and refine it with new insights.
Step 5: (Optional) Share parts of your vision with a partner or the group for reflection and discussion.
Tips for running this activity online
- Provide a worksheet or prompt list in a shared doc (Google Docs, Miro, Jamboard).
- Encourage participants to turn their vision into a digital poster or daily screensaver.
Background
This exercise was first developed by dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, as part of her positive psychology research.
Author
Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.More about author