Step 1: Choose a future time frame (e.g., 6 months, 1 year, or 3 years from now). (Usually, it is recommended to work with 6 months, but it is a good practice to allow participants to choose) Step 2: Imagine a day in the life of your Best Possible Self - the best version of yourself who is living in alignment with their values, strengths, and passions. Version of yourself that is truly living their potential, and who developed and is actively using your personal strengths.

Step 3: Write about or draw this day in as much detail as possible:

– What are you doing? What are your activities, achievements, the outline of your day?

– Who are you with? How is your relationship?

– What makes you feel energized and fulfilled? How is this day inspiring and enjoyable to you?

– How are you using your strengths, talents and skills in this day?

– What are your habits, mindset, thoughts and emotions like? Step 4: (Optional) Review your vision a week later and refine it with new insights.



Step 5: (Optional) Share parts of your vision with a partner or the group for reflection and discussion.





Tips for running this activity online