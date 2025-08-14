Strengths Spotting
Strengths Spotting is a reflective coaching exercise in which participants uncover personal strengths by engaging in deep, meaningful conversation with a partner. Using guiding questions, each person interviews the other and listens for clues about their natural talents, motivations, and flow states.
This coaching-style activity boosts self-awareness and is particularly useful in personal development, team-building, or coaching sessions.
Goal
To help participants discover and reflect on their strengths through guided partner dialogue.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Divide participants into pairs. Each person will take turns coaching the other for around 15 minutes each.
Step 2: Provide the following optional coaching questions to guide the conversation. Pairs can choose which ones resonate most:
- What are you doing when you are at your best?
- What do you find easy to do? What are you naturally good at?
- What energizes you?
- What skill(s) do you pick up quickly and easily?
- What sort of thing do you do just for the love of it?
- What are you naturally interested in or attracted to?
- What truly motivates you?
- What activities give you flow (make you feel completely absorbed and lose track of time)?
- What are you really passionate about?
- What were you good at as a child, and what does that look like in your life now?
Step 3: After both participants have taken a turn, ask them to make a few notes about the strengths they discovered through the conversation.
Debrief & Discussion
Invite a short reflection or group sharing with prompts such as:
- Did you discover any new strengths you weren’t aware of?
- Did this confirm something you already knew about yourself?
- Could you use some of these questions in conversations with family, friends, or colleagues?
Tips for Running This Activity Online
- Use breakout rooms to pair participants for 1:1 coaching conversations.
- Share the coaching questions in advance via a shared document or in the chat.
- Encourage participants to take notes digitally in a document or notes app.
Background
Inspired by Positive Psychology theories by Martin Seligman and developed by Trainers Toolbox.
Author
Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.More about author