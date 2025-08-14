Strengths Spotting

Step 1: Divide participants into pairs. Each person will take turns coaching the other for around 15 minutes each.

Step 2: Provide the following optional coaching questions to guide the conversation. Pairs can choose which ones resonate most:

What are you doing when you are at your best?



What do you find easy to do? What are you naturally good at?



What energizes you?



What skill(s) do you pick up quickly and easily?



What sort of thing do you do just for the love of it?



What are you naturally interested in or attracted to?



What truly motivates you?



What activities give you flow (make you feel completely absorbed and lose track of time)?



What are you really passionate about?



What were you good at as a child, and what does that look like in your life now?





Step 3: After both participants have taken a turn, ask them to make a few notes about the strengths they discovered through the conversation.





Debrief & Discussion

Invite a short reflection or group sharing with prompts such as:

Did you discover any new strengths you weren’t aware of?





Did this confirm something you already knew about yourself?





Could you use some of these questions in conversations with family, friends, or colleagues?





Tips for Running This Activity Online