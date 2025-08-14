Strengths Spotting

Strengths Spotting is a reflective coaching exercise in which participants uncover personal strengths by engaging in deep, meaningful conversation with a partner. Using guiding questions, each person interviews the other and listens for clues about their natural talents, motivations, and flow states.

This coaching-style activity boosts self-awareness and is particularly useful in personal development, team-building, or coaching sessions.

Duration: 15m - 30m
Participants: 1 +
Difficulty:  Low
Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox 

Goal

To help participants discover and reflect on their strengths through guided partner dialogue.

Materials

    Instructions

    Step 1: Divide participants into pairs. Each person will take turns coaching the other for around 15 minutes each.

    Step 2: Provide the following optional coaching questions to guide the conversation. Pairs can choose which ones resonate most:

    1. What are you doing when you are at your best?

    2. What do you find easy to do? What are you naturally good at?

    3. What energizes you?

    4. What skill(s) do you pick up quickly and easily?

    5. What sort of thing do you do just for the love of it?

    6. What are you naturally interested in or attracted to?

    7. What truly motivates you?

    8. What activities give you flow (make you feel completely absorbed and lose track of time)?

    9. What are you really passionate about?

    10. What were you good at as a child, and what does that look like in your life now?

    Step 3: After both participants have taken a turn, ask them to make a few notes about the strengths they discovered through the conversation.


    Debrief & Discussion

    Invite a short reflection or group sharing with prompts such as:

    • Did you discover any new strengths you weren’t aware of?

    • Did this confirm something you already knew about yourself?

    • Could you use some of these questions in conversations with family, friends, or colleagues?


    Tips for Running This Activity Online

    • Use breakout rooms to pair participants for 1:1 coaching conversations.
    • Share the coaching questions in advance via a shared document or in the chat.
    • Encourage participants to take notes digitally in a document or notes app.

    Background

    Inspired by Positive Psychology theories by Martin Seligman and developed by Trainers Toolbox.

    Author

    Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox
    Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox
    Empowering trainers to spark engagement and boost learning

    Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training.

    trainers-toolbox.com/
    linkedin.com/in/mirnasmidt/
    youtube.com/@trainerstoolbox
    More about author

