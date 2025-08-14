Rocking Chair Exercise to discover your life goals, values and purpose
The Rocking Chair Exercise is a guided visualization activity that is designed for deep life reflection and thinking about what truly matters to oneself, through future-oriented thinking.
Participants imagine themselves at the age of 90, sitting peacefully on a porch in a rocking chair, reflecting back on a meaningful and fulfilling life.
They are prompted to explore the people, achievements, strengths, and moments that brought them joy and purpose, and to identify what they want their legacy to be.
The exercise then can be taken into diverse directions: What are your life goals/missing? What can you start doing today to make this future a reality? But also what are your values based on the insights from the exercise, or what truly matters to you in life.
This powerful tool focuses on long-term visioning and values-based goal setting, making it ideal for coaching, leadership development, or personal growth workshops.
Goal
To increase clarity, sense of purpose, and motivation by reflecting on what truly matters and envisioning a fulfilled life from the perspective of old age.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Invite participants to close their eyes and imagine themselves at age 90, sitting in a rocking chair on a peaceful porch, feeling fulfilled and content.
Step 2: Ask them to reflect on and/or write about the following:
– What special things did you do in your life that led to this peaceful feeling?
– Which moments and people were most meaningful to you?
– What accomplishments are you proud of?
– What dreams did you fulfill?
– How did you use your strengths and talents?
– What legacy are you leaving behind?
– Which moments still make you smile or laugh when you recall them?
Step 3: After 10 minutes of reflection, give them a moment to write their insights down.
Step 4 (Optional):
Then, ask the final question:
“What are the things you need to start doing today, tomorrow, or this year to live the life that will bring you to this future?”
Alternatively, connect it with the next exercise e.g. reflecting on their values or goals, depending on your workshop topic.
Step 5 (Optional): Share reflections in pairs or small groups.
Tips for running this activity online
- Use a calming voice or guided meditation audio to introduce the visualization.
- Allow time for quiet journaling in silence.
- Plan a way to share insights - being it in breakouts in small groups or in plenary
Background
Developed by Trainers Toolbox
Author
Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.More about author