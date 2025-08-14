Rocking Chair Exercise to discover your life goals, values and purpose

Step 1: Invite participants to close their eyes and imagine themselves at age 90, sitting in a rocking chair on a peaceful porch, feeling fulfilled and content.

Step 2: Ask them to reflect on and/or write about the following:

– What special things did you do in your life that led to this peaceful feeling?

– Which moments and people were most meaningful to you?

– What accomplishments are you proud of?

– What dreams did you fulfill?

– How did you use your strengths and talents?

– What legacy are you leaving behind?

– Which moments still make you smile or laugh when you recall them?

Step 3: After 10 minutes of reflection, give them a moment to write their insights down.





Step 4 (Optional):

Then, ask the final question:

“What are the things you need to start doing today, tomorrow, or this year to live the life that will bring you to this future?”

Alternatively, connect it with the next exercise e.g. reflecting on their values or goals, depending on your workshop topic.

Step 5 (Optional): Share reflections in pairs or small groups.





Tips for running this activity online