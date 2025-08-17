Ideal Day - Design Your Perfect Average Day

Step 1: Close your eyes and imagine it is five years from now. You wake up feeling happy and fulfilled, ready for a wonderful day.

Step 2: Open your eyes and begin writing your perfect day in detail, from the moment you wake up until you fall asleep.

Include what you do, how you feel, and what your environment is like.

Step 3: Use the following prompts to enrich your story:

Where do you live, and what does your home look like?





Who are you spending your day with (partner, family, friends)?





What do your morning and evening routines look like?





What is your work or daily activity?





How do you take care of your body and mind?





What do you eat, how do you relax, and what brings you joy throughout the day?





Step 4:

Don’t edit what you are writing and don’t think about whether something is possible or not. For this exercise, you are meant to be dreaming.

Believe that anything is possible and please write freely from your heart.

Remember this is your PERFECT day. You are meant to be tapping into your deepest desires rather than thinking about what is realistic or possible.





Tips for running this activity online