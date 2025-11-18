Step 1: Introduce the exercise and explain the benefits of using strengths in new ways.



Step 2: Ask participants to complete the VIA strengths questionnaire to identify their top (signature) strengths.



Step 3: Invite participants to select one of their top strengths and brainstorm how they can use it in a new way three times during the coming week. Provide the "340 Ways" handout as inspiration.



Step 4: In pairs or small groups, participants share their chosen strength and ideas for applying it.



Step 5: Encourage them to check in with their partner after a week (via phone or email) to reflect on the impact.

Tips for running this activity online

Share the VIA questionnaire link and Rashid & Anjum PDF in chat or a shared doc.





Use breakout rooms for paired sharing.





Suggest journaling during brainstorming or using digital note apps.





Invite participants to set calendar reminders to apply their strength during the week.