Signature Strengths
A positive psychology exercise that helps participants discover and apply their core character strengths in new and meaningful ways. Based on research by Seligman and colleagues, this activity boosts long-term well-being and reduces depressive symptoms by encouraging daily strength-based action.
Participants complete the VIA strengths questionnaire, reflect on their top strengths, and develop practical ways to apply one of them in new contexts during the coming week.
Ideal for personal development, coaching, and strengths-based workshops, this exercise promotes increased motivation, happiness, and a more conscious relationship with oneself.
Goal
To enhance wellbeing by identifying and applying personal character strengths in new and intentional ways.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Introduce the exercise and explain the benefits of using strengths in new ways.
Step 2: Ask participants to complete the VIA strengths questionnaire to identify their top (signature) strengths.
Step 3: Invite participants to select one of their top strengths and brainstorm how they can use it in a new way three times during the coming week. Provide the "340 Ways" handout as inspiration.
Step 4: In pairs or small groups, participants share their chosen strength and ideas for applying it.
Step 5: Encourage them to check in with their partner after a week (via phone or email) to reflect on the impact.
Tips for running this activity online
- Share the VIA questionnaire link and Rashid & Anjum PDF in chat or a shared doc.
- Use breakout rooms for paired sharing.
- Suggest journaling during brainstorming or using digital note apps.
Invite participants to set calendar reminders to apply their strength during the week.
Background
This exercise is grounded in positive psychology research by Martin Seligman and expanded by Tayyab Rashid & Afroze Anjum.
It has been shown to increase happiness and reduce depressive symptoms when practised consistently over time.
