Whose Strengths?
A playful and reflective group exercise that helps participants recognise and appreciate both their own and each other's signature strengths.
By anonymously sharing top character strengths and guessing which list belongs to whom, the group engages in a positive exchange that promotes self-awareness, team bonding, and mutual appreciation.
This activity is based on the VIA classification of character strengths developed by Peterson & Seligman (2004), and is ideal for team-building, coaching, or personal development workshops.
Goal
To foster awareness of personal strengths, build positive relationships, and promote a strengths-based group dynamic.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Introduce the activity by explaining the value of focusing on strengths, both our own and those of others.
Step 2: Distribute the VIA strengths list to each participant. Ask them to reflect privately and choose their top 5 personal strengths.
Step 3: Each participant writes their 5 chosen strengths in capital letters (no name included) and places the paper in the box.
Step 4: Shake the box and spread the anonymous sheets on a table. Participants then try to guess which strengths list belongs to which colleague or group member.
Step 5: After guesses and discussion, participants reclaim their original sheets. Invite everyone to offer additional positive observations about others.
_________________________________________________________________________Debrief & Discussion
If time allows, you can ask:
- Which additional strength identified by others felt most meaningful?
- Were any of the strengths surprising?
- What did this activity reveal about your group?
This part can be optional depending on available time.
Tips for Running This Activity Online
- Collect strengths anonymously via a Google Form or Miro board of other whiteboards
- Share the VIA list digitally and use breakout rooms for discussion
- Use shared docs or chat to let participants post and guess anonymously
Attachments
- VIA-classification-of-24-character-strengths.jpg
Background
Author
Trainers Toolbox is a place for trainers and coaches interested in creative, innovative methods that can bring a new twist, energy and deeper level of learning to their training. We provide workshop & courses for trainers, facilitators and coaches, build science based learning materials & share great new tools on Trainers Toolbox blog.More about author