Whose Strengths?

Step 1: Introduce the activity by explaining the value of focusing on strengths, both our own and those of others.

Step 2: Distribute the VIA strengths list to each participant. Ask them to reflect privately and choose their top 5 personal strengths.

Step 3: Each participant writes their 5 chosen strengths in capital letters (no name included) and places the paper in the box.

Step 4: Shake the box and spread the anonymous sheets on a table. Participants then try to guess which strengths list belongs to which colleague or group member.

Step 5: After guesses and discussion, participants reclaim their original sheets. Invite everyone to offer additional positive observations about others.

_________________________________________________________________________

If time allows, you can ask:

Which additional strength identified by others felt most meaningful?





Were any of the strengths surprising?





What did this activity reveal about your group?

This part can be optional depending on available time.

Tips for Running This Activity Online