Finding Your Ikigai - Longer version
A Japanese concept that translates roughly as your reason for being; the sweet spot where four core dimensions of a meaningful life overlap: what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.
Note: While the naming for this exercise is a bit off from it’s original meaning, it is the name under which this concept is known.
This exercise guides participants through a structured 4-circle Venn diagram reflection to explore these four life dimensions, identify overlaps, and uncover areas to develop toward a meaningful, purpose-driven life. Ideal for personal development, career coaching, or team wellbeing sessions.
Goal
To support participants in uncovering their personal “ikigai” - a sustainable source of purpose and motivation, and to inspire practical next steps toward living it.
Instructions
- What you love; passions and interests
- What you are good at; talents, strengths
- What the world needs; ways to contribute meaningfully
- What you can be paid for; financially viable activities
2. Reflect and write (5 min): Have participants write their personal responses in each circle.To deepen reflection, you can include some guiding questions for each area, for example:
What you’re good at:
- What do others compliment you for?
- What comes naturally to you?
- What skills or talents have you developed?
What you love:
- When do you feel most alive or in flow?
- What topics or activities do you get lost in?
- What brings you joy or deep interest?
What the world needs:
- What problems do you care about solving?
- Where do you feel your impact matters?
What you can be paid for:
- What roles or services are in demand?
- How have you made income in the past?
- What could people pay you for in the future?
4. Spot Gaps: Highlight any missing areas, e.g. something you love that can’t sustain you financially, and explore how to bridge them .
3. Identify Overlaps: In the intersections, find where two, three, or all four dimensions align; these areas hint at personal ikigai.
5. Action Planning (10–15 min): Encourage setting 1–2 practical next steps to deepen a circle, increase overlap, or start experimenting toward ikigai.
6. (Optional) Peer Sharing: In pairs or small groups, invite participants to briefly reflect on key insights or action steps.
Tips for running this activity online
- Provide the diagram as a shared editable file (e.g. Google Slides, Miro).
- Use breakout rooms for 2-3 participants to reflect and share insights.
- Allow time for quiet, focused reflection before discussion.
- Encourage participants to take a screenshot of their final diagram to revisit or journal about later.
Author
