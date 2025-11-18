Finding Your Ikigai - Longer version





2. Reflect and write (5 min): Have participants write their personal responses in each circle.

To deepen reflection, you can include some guiding questions for each area, for example:

What you’re good at:

- What do others compliment you for?

- What comes naturally to you?

- What skills or talents have you developed?



What you love:

- When do you feel most alive or in flow?

- What topics or activities do you get lost in?

- What brings you joy or deep interest?



What the world needs:

- What problems do you care about solving?

- Where do you feel your impact matters?



What you can be paid for:

- What roles or services are in demand?

- How have you made income in the past?

- What could people pay you for in the future?



3. Identify Overlaps: In the intersections, find where two, three, or all four dimensions align; these areas hint at personal ikigai.

: Highlight any missing areas, e.g. something you love that can’t sustain you financially, and explore how to bridge them .