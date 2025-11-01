Year Compass
Year Compass is a very well-designed self-reflection and planning tool that helps teams and individuals to review the past year with mindfulness and intention, and set meaningful goals for the year ahead.
To look back on the past year with care and plan the next one with purpose.
Year Compass is a guided process combining deep personal reflection with future visioning - great one for wrapping up a year, opening a new one, or marking any major transition.
You can download the free Year Compass booklet or digital template directly from the official site, and use it for personal journaling, coaching sessions, or facilitated group reflections. The format works equally well for solo practice or shared online meetups, encouraging insight, gratitude, and renewed focus.
Here are suggested variations:
- Solo reflection: Complete your own booklet in a quiet setting with a warm drink and time to think.
- Group workshop: Facilitate it as a half-day retreat/ gathering, allowing space for sharing and creative expression.
- Team session: Adapt instructions for reviewing shared achievements and setting collective intentions.
This exercise was developed by the Year Compass project. © Year Compass. Visit their website yearcompass.com for more information.`
