Year Compass is a guided process combining deep personal reflection with future visioning - great one for wrapping up a year, opening a new one, or marking any major transition.

You can download the free Year Compass booklet or digital template directly from the official site, and use it for personal journaling, coaching sessions, or facilitated group reflections. The format works equally well for solo practice or shared online meetups, encouraging insight, gratitude, and renewed focus.

Here are suggested variations: