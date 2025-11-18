SessionLabFinding Your Ikigai - Short version | SessionLab

Finding Your Ikigai - Short version

"Ikigai" is a Japanese concept that translates roughly as your reason for being; the sweet spot where four core dimensions of a meaningful life overlap: what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.

Duration: 30m - 60m
Participants: 1 +
Difficulty:  Medium
Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox
Goal

To support participants in uncovering their personal “ikigai”; a sustainable source of purpose and motivation, and to inspire practical next steps toward living it.

Materials

    Instructions

    Note: While the naming for this exercise is a bit off from it’s original meaning, it is the name under which this concept is known.

    This exercise guides participants through a structured 4-circle Venn diagram reflection to explore these four life dimensions, identify overlaps, and uncover areas to develop toward a meaningful, purpose-driven life. Ideal for personal development, career coaching, or team wellbeing sessions.

    Ideal for personal development, career coaching, or team wellbeing sessions.

    1. Introduce Ikigai: Briefly explain the four dimensions:
      • What you love; passions and interests
      • What you are good at; talents, strengths
      • What the world needs; ways to contribute meaningfully
      • What you can be paid for; financially viable activities
    2. Reflect and write (5 min): Have participants write their personal responses in each circle.
    3. Identify Overlaps: In the intersections, find where two, three, or all four dimensions align; these areas hint at personal ikigai.
    4. Spot Gaps: Highlight any missing areas, e.g. something you love that can’t sustain you financially, and explore how to bridge them.
    5. Action Planning (10–15 min): Encourage setting 1–2 practical next steps to deepen a circle, increase overlap, or start experimenting toward ikigai.
    6. (Optional) Peer Sharing: In pairs or small groups, invite participants to briefly reflect on key insights or action steps.
    Tips for running this activity online
    • Provide the diagram as a shared editable file (e.g. Google Slides, Miro).

    • Use breakout rooms for 2-3 participants to reflect and share insights.

    • Allow time for quiet, focused reflection before discussion.

    • Encourage participants to take a screenshot of their final diagram to revisit or journal about later.


    Background

    Based on the “Finding Your Ikigai” worksheet from PositivePsychology.com, which adapts the classic four‑circle Venn model of ikigai (Positive Psychology).

    Author

    Mirna Smidt from Trainers Toolbox
