Self Check-in

Step 1: Choose whether to close your eyes or keep them open. Closed eyes may support deeper focus, while open eyes help stay grounded.

Step 2: Take a few deep breaths. Stretch if needed.

Step 3: How does your body feel physically right now?

Mentally scan your body from toes to head. Notice physical sensations (e.g., pain, tension, energy, or relaxation). Spend extra time with areas that feel disconnected. Without judgment or overthinking, simply notice what is going on in your body.

Step 4: Ask, “What am I feeling?” Explore all emotions, not just the strongest ones, but stay with the question until you also notice the more subtle ones. Try to connect feelings with bodily sensations.

Step 5: Shift focus to your thoughts. Observe them without judgment, like you would observe clouds on the sky - notice, and let them pass.

Step 6: Reflect on your energy. What is your energy level (1–10)? What’s its quality; tense, calm, scattered, focused?



Step 7: Ask yourself, “What do I need right now?” Even if you can’t act on it immediately, acknowledge the need.

Step 8: Take a deep breath. Stretch again if needed.

_________________________________________________________________________

Debrief & Discussion

You can optionally reflect on:

What did you learn about yourself today?

Was anything surprising or especially helpful?

Which of the 4 aspects were the most difficult ones to notice and tune into?

How might you integrate this check-in into your routine?

_________________________________________________________________________

Tips for Running This Activity Online

Offer a calm environment: play quiet instrumental music or guide with a soft voice.



Allow quiet time for journaling afterwards.



Invite voluntary sharing in breakout rooms or chat.



Recommend participants do this again during the week as a self-care habit.



