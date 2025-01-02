Brainstorming Workshop Activities
Walking Brainstorm
This introvert-friendly brainstorming technique helps groups of any size to generate and build on each other's ideas in a silent but dynamic setting. As the participants keep moving, the exercise is ideal to kick-off a full day workshop or re-energize the group after lunch.
Bad Idea Brainstorm
Name all the bad ideas to make room for good ones. Coming up with the perfect solution right off the bat can feel paralyzing. So instead of trying to find the right answer, get unstuck by listing all the wrong ones.
SwitchHats
Build on your ideas by looking at them from someone else's perspective. What would your favorite actor think of your concept? Would your president or prime minister endorse it? What if you were to switch hats with another organization? How would they change or build on your idea?
Creative Thinking
We live in fast changing world and we need to think and react quickly and decisively. This gamification tool encourages people to think rapidly and creatively. Remove the mental barriers that prevent people from overthinking and blocking in branstormings.
Concept Map
Studenten maken een Concept Map om concepten en thema’s te identificeren en de onderlinge relaties te visualiseren.
In een Concept Map kunnen de relaties en verhoudingen tussen ideeën, concepten en belangen schematisch weergegeven worden, zodat het verband met het centrale onderwerp of idee zichtbaar wordt.
Brainstorm questions instead of solutions
When we are given a problem our reflex is to find answers. But it can be difficult to leave the comfort zone and to come up with creative answers. This exercise will encourage to think out of the box.
A Martian Sends a Postcard Home
Use Craig Raine's poem A Martian Sends a Postcard Home to spur creative thinking and encourage perspective shifting in a group. After a warm-up, you can then use this martian perspective to describe your product or service and gain new insights and ideas.
Brainstorming - Popcorn and Round Robin
Simple, classic brainstorming with two variants. Popcorn - where participants speak out-loud and Round Robin - where participants work in silence and pass their ideas to the next person in turn.
Brainwriting
Een manier van brainstormen die creativiteit aanmoedigt en zorgt dat men voortborduurt op de ideeën van anderen.
Brainwriting kan gebruikt worden als onderdeel van een uitgebreidere toekomstverkenning. Lees de oefening Scenario-analyse voor een overzicht van alle opdrachten die hier onderdeel van uitmaken.
A virtual 100$ budget game for decision-making using Stormz
A smart and fun decision-making workshop with Stormz (https://stormz.me/templates/100budgetgame). Add your own options and ask people to spend a virtual $100 budget on the options they like the most. Using money, even if virtual, gives a very interesting dynamic. By using Stormz, you will have direct and visual results of your vote-session. From 3 to a thousand participants.