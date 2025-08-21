Letter to Myself

Step 1:

Hand out pens and postcards/writing paper. Explain that they are going to write a letter to their future selves, and that this will help them apply their insights and learnings from the workshop/program.

Tell them that you will post the card/letters in X number of months, and that they should take that into account when writing them. You can define the timeframe with the group.

Facilitator notes

This exercise can be as open or closed as you think is appropriate. You could restrict them to three bullet point actions that they need to follow up on. Or you could give them the freedom to write whatever they want to themselves. Judge the needs of the group and the purpose of the session.





Step 2:

Write a focus question or prompts on a flipchart/whiteboard. These can either be defined by you, or through discussion with the group. For example:

What will I achieve by X date?

What will I do tomorrow, next week, next month?

How do I feel now about my work/job/team? And how do I want my future self to feel?

Don’t forget…

I want to change… because…

Give them around 10 minutes to complete their cards/letters. More if they need time and you are flexible.





Step 3:

Collect the cards/letters, put them in a safe place, and post them on the agreed date.