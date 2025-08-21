Letter to Myself

Often done at the end of a workshop or program, the purpose of this exercise is to support participants in applying their insights and learnings, by writing a letter and sending it to their future selves. They can define key actions that they would like their future self to take, and express their reasons why change needs to happen.

Duration: 5m - 30m
Participants: 2 - 40
Difficulty:  Low
Goal

Support participants in applying their insights and learnings, by writing a letter and sending it to their future selves

    Instructions

    Step 1:

    Hand out pens and postcards/writing paper. Explain that they are going to write a letter to their future selves, and that this will help them apply their insights and learnings from the workshop/program.

    Tell them that you will post the card/letters in X number of months, and that they should take that into account when writing them. You can define the timeframe with the group.

    Facilitator notes

    This exercise can be as open or closed as you think is appropriate. You could restrict them to three bullet point actions that they need to follow up on. Or you could give them the freedom to write whatever they want to themselves. Judge the needs of the group and the purpose of the session.


    Step 2:

    Write a focus question or prompts on a flipchart/whiteboard. These can either be defined by you, or through discussion with the group. For example:

    • What will I achieve by X date?
    • What will I do tomorrow, next week, next month?
    • How do I feel now about my work/job/team? And how do I want my future self to feel?
    • Don’t forget…
    • I want to change… because…
    • Give them around 10 minutes to complete their cards/letters. More if they need time and you are flexible.


    Step 3:

    Collect the cards/letters, put them in a safe place, and post them on the agreed date.

    Background

    Source: Hyper Island toolbox

    Hyper Island designs learning experiences that challenge companies and individuals to grow and stay competitive in an increasingly digitized world. With clients such as Google, adidas and IKEA, Hyper Island has been listed by CNN as one of the most innovative schools in the world

    Author

    Hyper Island
    Hyper Island
    Hyper Island prepares individuals and organizations to anticipate and adapt today to the changes of tomorrow.

    Hyper Island designs transformative learning experiences to enable growth – for individuals and for businesses. Unlike typical education or service providers, we follow a tried-and-tested methodology and a wide network of real industry experts. Through our global network of schools and business services, we put people at the heart of innovation, leadership and change – for success today and tomorrow.

