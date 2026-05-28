Ask participants to reach for their pen and a sheet of paper. Assign each participant randomly in one of 5 groups in which they will work individually, and share these instructions on the screen, or on a printed card, as appropriate:





"Group A: Draw a cat, while verbally describing the cat’s personality and backstory. Keep talking until the exercise is over.

Group B: Draw a cat - Then, draw another animal of your choice

Then, write down a list of your favourite superheroes, in order of cape length.

Group C: Draw a cat upside down, holding your pen with any fingers, except the index finger.

Group D: Draw a cat, while tapping the rhythm of your favourite song with your foot.

Gpuor E: Rdra a cta wtcaingh eth drbis morf a wdnoiw lisl"

Read out the instructions of groups A-D out loud, but for group E, say "Group E, You'll find the instructions on the slide"

Give participants 3 minutes to work on their drawing individually.

After 3 minutes of mild chaos, invite participants to show their cat to each other briefly.





Reveal (on screen) what conditions the exercise meant to display:

Group A - Hyperactivity (1)

Group B - Inattentive ADHD

Group C - Dyspraxia or DCD

Group D - Hyperactivity (2)

Gpuor 5 - Dxilesya (or Dyslexia, rather). The instruction was to "draw a cat watching the birds from a window sill".

Debrief the exercise with participants, for example in pairs then plenary. Optionally, ask participants what surprised them in this exercise.





As a learning point, highlight that these are not the only ways that ND conditions present themselves, and not every ND person will have any or all of these.

This exercise is meant to open a conversation and expand our understanding of how ND presents itself, and the brain functions it can influence differently to neurotypical persons.