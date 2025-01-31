Rain icebreaker

Starting at the front of the room have everyone in the front row rub their hands together vigorously.

Once they get started, have the second row begin rubbing their hands together as well.

As each row continues, have each successive row begin, one at a time until you reach the back row.

Now, go back to the front row and have them stop rubbing their palms and start snapping their fingers.

Again, have each consecutive row switch from rubbing to snapping.

Once you reach the back, go back to the front and have them begin slapping their knees.

After reaching the back row with slapping, go back to the front and have them resume snapping their fingers, again working your way to the back.

Once again, back to the front and have each row switch back to rubbing their palms.

Finally, tell the front row stop and one at a time have each row stop.