Spontaneity Workshop Activities

But vs. And
Overview: Two groups plan a company party. The first time they must start each sentence with the words, "Yes, but..." The second time they must start their sentences with the words, "Yes, and..."
In pairs, participant A attempts to communicate the use and value of a modern-day object to participant B, who plays the role of someone from 500 years ago.