Flexibility Workshop Activities

Yes, and Picnic
4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build
In pairs, players mirror one another's movements.
Players perform a scene based on an audience suggestion. At any point during the scene, the Host may blow a whistle and call for a “New Choice,” (or "Change!") at which point the previous line of dialogue and/or action is replaced with a new line of dialogue and/or action.
One person moves and the rest of the group freezes. Then another person 'takes' focus.
Players walk in different ways as prompted by the instructor
A category is created and one person gives 5 things in that category.
Sounds are tossed around the group as if they are physical objects.