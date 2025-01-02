Voice Projection Workshop Activities

Shakespearean Insults
People will do a remake of a Shakespearean scene except they will improvise it a little and change the words with something funnier.
People will do a remake of a Shakespearean scene except they will improvise it a little and change the words with something funnier.
The participants are speaking to bean bags or any object put at a distance from them. They are starting with objects at a close distance and then the distance increases and they have to speak louder.
The participant will try to act like Abraham Lincoln and pronounce loudly and clearly as if he was in a wide open area.