Doodling Together

Preparation

Sitting around a table or in a circle helps but is not mandatory.

Hand out a sheet of paper or postcard & a pen to each participant. Pens in identical color and size - not too thick & not too thin - cater for better results.



Invitation

We'll create something together in the next couple of minutes.

I'll guide you through a sequence of simple tasks. Please do as directed and - especially in the last two steps - don't do more than as directed.



Instructions for the group

Draw a form or shape - pass your paper on to the left (or right - stick to one direction)



Make something out of the form you got from your neighbour (an object or a person, an animal) - pass your paper on



Add context to the paper you got from your neighbour - pass your paper on



Add action or drama to the paper you got. Refrain from using text, this will be another step! - pass on



Add text.



Now you're finished! Compare cards and have people share their favourites.





Some additions/riffs after playing with it since three years:

Do the impro-part at the begin of a workshop and use empty post-cards as paper; let people pick one design at the end & let them write their address on the back; swap again among participants and let them write a postcard with insights/ things they want to share with the person.

Play a certain music during the doodling; I played Christmas songs once and we ended up with interesting holiday postcards







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