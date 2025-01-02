Personality Workshop Activities

A Day in the Life
Small-group activity with large-group debrief. Participants create flip-chart descriptions of a day in the life of their styles and share them with the large group.
In dieser Übung treffen verschiedene Kommunikations-Typen in improvisierten Szenen aufeinander und erleben, wie ihre unterschiedlichen „Schnäbel“ und „Ohren“ zu Missverständnissen, Komik oder harmonischen Momenten führen können.