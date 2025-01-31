Object Meditation

1. Explain the goal of the exercise.

2. Ask the team to pick an object from around their desk and hold it in their hands, it can be any object, a mug, or a pen, a book- anything at hand.

(If nothing is around, you can use your chair, or your immediate surroundings and modify the exercise)

3. As facilitator, you can say use this script, or modify it, speaking slowly and calmly:

"We'll do a check in with body, mind and feelings, taking a minute to notice what is happening inside of you.... you might want to close your eyes, if done virtually, you might switch you camera off. The goal is to sit and be present."





Give a pause





Suggestions sometimes help to prompt how people might feel. Speaking slowly and quietly

"Consider how you feel:

Physically: tired, maybe some aches and pains, maybe full of energy Mentally: thinking about what you have to do today, or something that happened this morning, maybe you're sceptical about checking in

Emotionally: happy, grounded, maybe stressed or anxious

Consider these feelings, neither as positive or negative. Just as they are"