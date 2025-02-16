Carrin Robertson

The Feeling Wheel
By growing our emotional vocabulary, we can better identify our emotions, and check in with ourselves. Doing so can help bring a level of self-awareness, and a better understanding of others.
I'm the community and partnerships manager at SessionLab. I’ve helped community initiatives and NGOs tackle complex problems through facilitated design thinking workshops. As a lifelong learner, you’ll find me hosting SessionLab community events featuring guest facilitators, trainers and coaches sharing their experiences. My first career was as a creative project manager, producing visual merchandising solutions, retail interiors and window displays in London, and then eco-friendly artisanal products in Guatemala city. I love finding inspiration in unexpected places. I'm currently renovating an old house and potting plants to grow a beautiful garden.
A focused meditation to become present and aware. We accept our feelings, leaving behind what we doesn't serve us right now. A ideal way to open a workshop or team meeting.
Energize your group with a fun series of physical poses and movements.
Using the Pomodoro technique, this is an exercise to prepare your day by breaking it down into digestible chunks. Say goodbye to procrastination!
A popular Agile game to remind companies of their Agile roots, to harness collaboration and participation. Discover parallels in Agile and lean in a reflective discussion
This exercise is ideal for editing written content in a hands-on way. A simple and effective exercise for editing workshop content or presentation text for talks. Use it when you have to write for a specific audience and want them to stay focused on the most important information.
The “Penny Game” allows the team to learn through self-organization and observation; specifically, that smaller batches can deliver value to the customer faster. In addition, the game demonstrates that the size of the batches has a direct impact on the delivery. With a large batch, the Workers feel more pressure on themselves to get the batch to the next Worker; with smaller batches, the pressure is lower but more constant.
A proper understanding of Agile Manifesto is VERY important for the introduction of Scrum. The twelve agile principles are less abstract than the four values of the Agile manifesto and can be easily understood.
The game is based on an exercise Pocket-sized Principles.
Estimation Games are great for starting conversations and honing and tuning estimations before an estimation session. This exercise helps a team to get into the right mindset for estimating and planning for the sprint.
Become a product owner and get feedback on your ultimate chocolate bar.
This can be used as a retrospective activity, a team reset activity or any time you want to spark some reflection on how you work together as a team.