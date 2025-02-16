Carrin Robertson

I'm the community and partnerships manager at SessionLab. I’ve helped community initiatives and NGOs tackle complex problems through facilitated design thinking workshops. As a lifelong learner, you’ll find me hosting SessionLab community events featuring guest facilitators, trainers and coaches sharing their experiences. My first career was as a creative project manager, producing visual merchandising solutions, retail interiors and window displays in London, and then eco-friendly artisanal products in Guatemala city. I love finding inspiration in unexpected places. I'm currently renovating an old house and potting plants to grow a beautiful garden.

The Penny Game

The “Penny Game” allows the team to learn through self-organization and observation; specifically, that smaller batches can deliver value to the customer faster. In addition, the game demonstrates that the size of the batches has a direct impact on the delivery. With a large batch, the Workers feel more pressure on themselves to get the batch to the next Worker; with smaller batches, the pressure is lower but more constant.

Estimation Game - Cup of Tea

Estimation Games are great for starting conversations and honing and tuning estimations before an estimation session. This exercise helps a team to get into the right mindset for estimating and planning for the sprint.

