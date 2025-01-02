Méditation Workshop Activities

Object Meditation
A focused meditation to become present and aware. We accept our feelings, leaving behind what we doesn't serve us right now. A ideal way to open a workshop or team meeting.
Do It Yourself Pottery activity
The pottery offers a chance to meditate in a way that many people find easier than sitting still in a room and focusing on the breath. It is a relaxing, repetitive craft that can be done as a means of mindfulness. The combination of gentle recurrent hand motions and focus on the work is a stress-reducer and a path to being present in the here-and-now.