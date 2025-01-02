Agreement Workshop Activities

Spectrums & Clusters
Various ways to have participants 'map' themselves in response to a facilitator's prompt. See also 'constellations'
This process is intended to involve the team in shaping its own work environment and promote a culture of continuous improvement.
A 4-step process to co-create group agreements (also known as codes of conduct, group contracts, or ground rules). Discuss each 'G' in turn, starting with Gains, then Gives and Groans, then use the topics that emerged to define Guidelines.