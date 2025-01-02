Creating group agreements with 4G

1. Set up four posters, or four sections of an online whiteboard. Each has a title starting with G (to help you remember!).



2. Explain that you are going to co-create group agreements that will help guide how you will work together for the duration of the workshop.

3. Ask for ideas to fill each of the three posters in turn. You can do this as an open discussion or you can ask people to come up with ideas on sticky notes first, then cluster and discuss.



Gains: What are we hoping to gain in this workshop? What are our aspirations and expectations?



Gives: What are we ready to give? How will we contribute and how do we like to contribute?

Groans: What groans, anxieties, worries or concerns do we have about the workshop?

4. Based on what was discussed so far, propose Guidelines (agreements) that can address the concerns and aspirations expressed. Usually the facilitator starts with some ideas, then asks participants to add some of their own.

For example, if participants have expressed a concern that they might find the topic difficult, while others have said that they have expertise to give, you can suggest agreements around Sharing resources and knowledge and Being ok with asking questions.

5. Check that the agreements are "good enough for now, safe enough to try". If people get stuck into trying to find the "perfect" agreements that cover everything, you can remind participants that they are only valid for the duration of a workshop, and that you can always revisit them later.

Keep your agreements in view during the workshop and refer to them anytime it might be needed.