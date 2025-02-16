Deborah Rim Moiso

Roles in a meeting
Organize the day's meeting by co-creating and assigning roles among participants.
As a learning coach I work with youth, mainly university students, to support their learning with participatory activities. With my facilitator hat on, I host workshops, conferences and events, designing and running activities to make them engaging and include all participants in the conversations. Because I think those skills are important, I run short courses and workshops teaching group dynamics and facilitation, and write about it as well. Author of "Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità"
A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.
The intention of the diversity welcome is inclusion. It can be long or short. The common element is to inclusively name a range of possibilities with a genuine “Welcome!”
In large gatherings that will be stable for a few days or more, you can combine the benefits of having a high number of attendees (e.g. more minds at work!) with the supportive feel of a small group by creating "home groups" or "buddy groups".
A scale upon which to measure participants' levels of agreement with a given statement or course of action.
Distribute participants in space (or if online, on a whiteboard) to quickly capture some aspects of the group: where are participants from? How familiar are they with the topic? What are their backgrounds?
Open a blank space on a whiteboard canvas and let people freely play with it! No instructions, no opening questions... but a space to learn how to use the tool and play around. Be prepared to be surprised as meaning begins to emerge after just a few minutes!
Continuously improve your organization's meetings with this simple round of closing feedback: what did you enjoy most? What could have been better? Any other ideas on our meetings?
Use the Training Needs Assessment canvas collect information from clients, participants and research to prepare a future training course, program or workshop.
A method to capture notes and reflections in hybrid events
Punctuate any hybrid event with moments in which participants joining remotely and in-person briefly get together to discuss their experiences at the gathering.
Tech tasks
Send all the people participating in person a link to join the online call.
Tech host create as many breakout rooms as the number of attendees in the smallest cohort, pairing each with one or, if necessary, two, participants from the other group.
A 4-step process to co-create group agreements (also known as codes of conduct, group contracts, or ground rules). Discuss each 'G' in turn, starting with Gains, then Gives and Groans, then use the topics that emerged to define Guidelines.