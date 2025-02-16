Deborah Rim Moiso

Perugia, Italy

As a learning coach I work with youth, mainly university students, to support their learning with participatory activities. With my facilitator hat on, I host workshops, conferences and events, designing and running activities to make them engaging and include all participants in the conversations. Because I think those skills are important, I run short courses and workshops teaching group dynamics and facilitation, and write about it as well. Author of "Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità"

sessionlab.com/
linkedin.com/in/deborah-rim-moiso-5a21b1167
Languages
ItalianEnglish
Topics
active listeningagreementclosing activitycommunityconflictconsensus buildingconvergencedecision makingDesigndiversityfeedbackGround Rulesgroup gamehybrid-friendlyIcebreakeridea generationinclusionIssue Analysislarge groupmeeting facilitation
Teams
SessionLab
Methods in the SessionLab library
Cushions game

decision makingtrainingconflict

A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.

2
Miro/Mural jam

remote-friendlyplayfulicebreaker

Open a blank space on a whiteboard canvas and let people freely play with it! No instructions, no opening questions... but a space to learn how to use the tool and play around. Be prepared to be surprised as meaning begins to emerge after just a few minutes!

Hybrid checkpoint

hybrid-friendlytrustreflectionmeeting facilitation

Punctuate any hybrid event with moments in which participants joining remotely and in-person briefly get together to discuss their experiences at the gathering.

Tech tasks

Send all the people participating in person a link to join the online call.

Tech host create as many breakout rooms as the number of attendees in the smallest cohort, pairing each with one or, if necessary, two, participants from the other group.

3
Creating group agreements with 4G

agreementground rules

A 4-step process to co-create group agreements (also known as codes of conduct, group contracts, or ground rules). Discuss each 'G' in turn, starting with Gains, then Gives and Groans, then use the topics that emerged to define Guidelines.

