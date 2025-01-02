Positivecommunication #Teambonding Workshop Activities

The song of my life
From a list of songs important in the lives of the group members, we will try to guess who chose them.
A fun, informal networking activity for a small team who know each other. Ideal for remote teams who get together irregularly. If you are looking for something DIFFERENT and not the same old this is a great choice.
It can be modified to your interests. Requires some prep time.