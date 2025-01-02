Empowerment Workshop Activities

Delegation Levels
The delegation levels are a model help leaders to find the appropriate level of delegation depending on the assessed situation
Run your activities in sprints of one month, and plan sprint ceremonies to review what has been done, spend some time to improve the way you work ( see practices related to team improvement), and plan your next activities depending on changes and new priorities.Use extensively Visual Management for the team to control what they do. Even if you don’t run sprints, propose regularly some retrospective, some time to reflect on how the team works and how to improve. Define priorities, the 'what’ and let the team self organize and decide the 'how’Let the team contributes to the estimation of the workload (see planning poker practice). Contact the Agile community for further help: https://hub.airbus.com/transformation/ls/community/agile
The daily SCRUM meeting is a short (15 minutes) meeting quite often held at the beginning of each working day with the full team.
plan some time with your teammates to test your personalities
The Johari window is a technique that helps people better understand their relationship with themselves and others.
It is used mainly in training to increase the quality of communication within a team.
Use the Team Competency Matrix to detect the Gaps Each Team
Before starting the meeting, each participants state how they feel on 3 dimensions: Physical Intellectual Emotional (PIE).
Mix qualitative and quantitative objectives to avoid falling into the trap of purely numerical meaningless KPIs
What about using a bit of poetry? Imagine you and your team members as gardeners, and the team ways of working as your garden.
Plant a garden and use practices as seeds that you can put in your seed stock. Use a virtual (iKanban, wekan, Trello) or physical (post-its) Kanban tool to materialize this process. And when your garden is flourished, be proud of it and show it to your colleagues.
identify with the team the list of customers and stakeholders. Cluster them in 3 categories depending on their closeness. Decide when you need to assess the quality of the relation per category.