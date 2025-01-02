Practise Workshop Activities

Team Competency Matrix
Use the Team Competency Matrix to detect the Gaps Each Team
What about using a bit of poetry? Imagine you and your team members as gardeners, and the team ways of working as your garden.
Plant a garden and use practices as seeds that you can put in your seed stock. Use a virtual (iKanban, wekan, Trello) or physical (post-its) Kanban tool to materialize this process. And when your garden is flourished, be proud of it and show it to your colleagues.