Delegation Levels
The delegation levels are a model help leaders to find the appropriate level of delegation depending on the assessed situation
Goal
Delegation and decision making is not a binary thing: either I accomplish a task myself as a (project) manager (I take a decision) or I delegate it to a team member. But there are steps in between, where the manager stays involved in a decision in different degrees or increase the level of authority for team members. Which delegation level a manager should choose depends on the task (difficulty), the seniority of a team member and the situation (e.g. time pressure). By this exercise, (project) managers learn how to deliberately choose an appropriate level of delegation.
Materials
Instructions
- Explain the different delegation levels first: 1 = tell somebody to do a task/ take a decision as a manager, 2 = the manager takes a decision and explains the advantages to team members, 3 = manager decides on what to do and how to do it, but beforehand consults a team member, 4 = manager and team member decide together, 5 = the team member takes a decision, but beforehand consults the manager, 6 = the manager inquires after a team member has taken a decision, 7 = a team member takes a decision automously and does not need to inform about the details
- Use a visualisation on a flipchart
- Group discussion: Reflect with the participants how delegation levels change when the manager focuses rather on the employee and her or his needs or is rather oriented to task accomplishment or both
For more details on the delegation levels: https://management30.com/practice/delegation-poker/
Attachments
- delegationLevels.png
Background
See also Delegation poker by Management 3.0