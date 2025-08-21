- Explain the different delegation levels first: 1 = tell somebody to do a task/ take a decision as a manager, 2 = the manager takes a decision and explains the advantages to team members, 3 = manager decides on what to do and how to do it, but beforehand consults a team member, 4 = manager and team member decide together, 5 = the team member takes a decision, but beforehand consults the manager, 6 = the manager inquires after a team member has taken a decision, 7 = a team member takes a decision automously and does not need to inform about the details

- Use a visualisation on a flipchart

- Group discussion: Reflect with the participants how delegation levels change when the manager focuses rather on the employee and her or his needs or is rather oriented to task accomplishment or both

For more details on the delegation levels: https://management30.com/practice/delegation-poker/