Meeting Workshop Activities

What Occupies your mind

SHARE WITH US WHAT OCCUPIES YOUR MIND AT THIS VERY MOMENT BEFORE STARTING THE SESSION TOGETHER


Basic Rules

  1. Sharing what occupies your mind is absolutely voluntary
  2. Everyone listens and perceives the message someone wants to share with the group
  3. No comments, no reaction but recognition


Time estimation: Allow 1 min per participant who wants to share what occupies their mind.

