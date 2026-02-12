Effective Meeting Agenda





In this session you will find a ready-to-use flow for an effective meeting. It includes simple activities and structures that are easy to integrate into your usual workflow, and guaranteed to improve it from the get-go… all it takes is a bit of courage to innovate, and you will see meetings become more efficient and effective.



A deep distrust of never-ending, unstructured meetings that went nowhere and left me with a headache is what led me to facilitation in the first place. Sharing check-in rounds and the IDOARRT (Intentions, Desired Outcomes, Agenda, Roles, Rules and Responsibilities and Time) structure at the start of a meeting reduces uncertainty, friction and that terrible feeling of “I have not idea why I am at this meeting and what we are supposed to do”.



Assigning roles for facilitation, time-keeping and minute-taking means more shared responsibility, as the task of curating the process is supported by more than one person. Many hands make light work!

A feedback round at the end of each meeting is a practical way for your group to become a learning organization, tweaking the way you hold gatherings until the structure is designed to suit your unique needs.

Use these tips and recommendations to improve any team meeting, whether online or in person, from a 45-min weekly stand-up to longer events.





Who can facilitate this meeting?