Board Meeting Agenda





The frequency of a board meeting can vary from organization to organization though most boards meet around once a quarter or four times a year.

Some organizations prefer to convene their boards at the beginning of each calendar month, allowing each committee chair to report on the previous months results. This can be especially important for companies whose finances need more constant attention, such as in early stage start-ups.

At the far end, some organizations meet only once or twice a year. When considering the frequency of your board meetings, consider how much their was to discuss and whether you covered everything you needed to in the time allocated.

If there was too much business to cover or certain issues were not brought to the board quickly enough, perhaps you need to increase the frequency. Don’t have enough to talk about? Consider lowering the frequency.






