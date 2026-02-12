Team Kickoff Meeting
A team kickoff meeting is an effective way to ensure everyone in your team is aligned on the scope, purpose, and tasks associated with a new project.
It can be run well in remote and live settings and is a swift process designed to enable further project work productively and efficiently.
Objectives
This template is created with an existing team of coworkers in mind. For larger, multi-stakeholder kickoffs check out our multi-stakeholder Project Kickoff Template that includes more getting-to-know you activities and time for smaller sub-groups to work together.
Who can facilitate this team kickoff meeting?
The project lead or team lead is the person most likely to facilitate this team kickoff meeting.
Because holding facilitated space at the same time as providing information and taking notes is a lot to ask of one person, we recommend preparing materials in advance and assigning another team member to act as note-taker.
Purpose
Align on the scope, major tasks and roles for a new project of each department for the coming week and briefly surface and discuss any blockers or dependencies.
Preparatory work
Everyone to review and contribute to the project brainstorm document asynchronously before the meeting.
Attachments
Author
