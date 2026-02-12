



A team kickoff meeting is an effective way to ensure everyone in your team is aligned on the scope, purpose, and tasks associated with a new project.

It can be run well in remote and live settings and is a swift process designed to enable further project work productively and efficiently.

This template is created with an existing team of coworkers in mind. For larger, multi-stakeholder kickoffs check out our multi-stakeholder Project Kickoff Template that includes more getting-to-know you activities and time for smaller sub-groups to work together.



