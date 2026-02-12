Daily Scrum Meeting

This 15-minute meeting agenda is based on the Daily Scrum ritual of an Agile team, though it suits just as well for any team doing a daily check-in!

After a brief introduction, teams go through a process of answering three questions:

What did you do yesterday?

What will you do today?

What's in your way?

By working through these three simple questions in just fifteen minutes, you and your team can quickly get aligned and start the day effectively! In this template, you'll find a two variations of the agenda ready to tailor to your needs. In the step-by-step version, you'll ask everyone in the group to give updates for what happened yesterday before moving onto the next section.

In the Round Robin variation, you'll ask each team member to give all their updates at once before moving onto the next team member. Each variation has its merits, though at SessionLab, we tend to prefer going step-by-step!