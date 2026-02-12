Daily Scrum Meeting
This 15-minute meeting agenda is based on the Daily Scrum ritual of an Agile team, though it suits just as well for any team doing a daily check-in!
After a brief introduction, teams go through a process of answering three questions:
What did you do yesterday?
What will you do today?
What's in your way?
By working through these three simple questions in just fifteen minutes, you and your team can quickly get aligned and start the day effectively! In this template, you'll find a two variations of the agenda ready to tailor to your needs. In the step-by-step version, you'll ask everyone in the group to give updates for what happened yesterday before moving onto the next section.
In the Round Robin variation, you'll ask each team member to give all their updates at once before moving onto the next team member. Each variation has its merits, though at SessionLab, we tend to prefer going step-by-step!
Objectives
- Help your team get synchronized and check-in on a daily basis
- Provide space for team members to share updates on work done and progress made
- Get aligned on what work that will be done next and identify any dependencies or help needed
- Share any blockers or difficulties and work together to solve issues and remove obstacles
- Ensure the Agile sprint is on track and that Agile methodologies and principles are being practiced by the team
Instructions
A Daily Scrum meeting or stand-up is typically held at the start of the working day, often at the same time and place. Getting aligned as a team and surfacing issues early in a day can ensure that any blockers are dealt with and that your team is positioned for a productive day of work!
For teams using Agile methodology, the Daily Scrum meeting is one of several ceremonies that are observed in order to make a sprint a success. Agile teams often start a sprint with a kickoff meeting, use Daily Scrums to stay aligned, and then conduct a retrospective at the end of a sprint.
This template can also be used as an effective daily stand-up, even for teams not using Agile methodology. Spending fifteen minutes together in the morning can help save time and misunderstandings later in the day.
Who can facilitate this daily scrum meeting?
Daily stand-up meetings are generally facilitated by the team leader or Scrum master. For most teams, you can also encourage personal development by electing other team members to facilitate the meeting on a rotating basis.
As they follow the same pattern every time, these daily meetings are generally not complex to run though a basic understanding of facilitation skills can help ensure it’s productive and on-time. In any case, you’ll ideally want a team leader or major stakeholder present when discussing progress made or any blockers.
