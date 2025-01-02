Library of facilitation techniques

Information Channel & Management Workshop Activities

2 results

Collaboration Tools

empowermentpracticeinformation channel & managementtransparency
If you use Google Documents (slide, sheet, chat ...) on a shared drive, everybody has the same information at the same time. Modifications are easily notified for all. It then reduces massively the number of exchanges through emails. You just share the link. Use it as a very collaborative tool: ask people for their opinion by letting them to comment the document to really use the collective intelligence.

It is also a good way to capitalise knowledge and for example introduce a new team member. You can also check this Airbus Community: https://sites.google.com/airbus.com/collaborationmadeawesome/home?pli=1

FRANCOIS FAVIER

Circuit and Processors (information and routines)

information channel & managementu-certified

Would the team be a computer, it would need circuits (meaning information) and processors (meaning routines) to operate their activities.

This sequence allows the team to set up or revisit their information flow and team routines.

Information is power. If you want to empower your team, you need to give them the possibility to get the right information at the right time to operate their activities, but also to develop and grow as a team.

No more resources found