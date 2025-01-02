Information Channel & Management Workshop Activities

If you use Google Documents (slide, sheet, chat ...) on a shared drive, everybody has the same information at the same time. Modifications are easily notified for all. It then reduces massively the number of exchanges through emails. You just share the link. Use it as a very collaborative tool: ask people for their opinion by letting them to comment the document to really use the collective intelligence.

It is also a good way to capitalise knowledge and for example introduce a new team member. You can also check this Airbus Community: https://sites.google.com/airbus.com/collaborationmadeawesome/home?pli=1