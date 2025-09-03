How to make toast

Use this exercise to introduce people to analyse and solve problems together. Everyone feels engaged and is part of the solution.

Duration: 30m - 90m
Participants: 3 - 12
Difficulty:  Medium
Goal

Get participants to listen to each other, understand different angles and aspects of a process. This helps to create ambiguity tolerance and psychological safety.

Materials

    Instructions

    Provide participants with sticky notes and pens. Explain that the exercise is about reaching a common understanding.

    ∙ Ask participants to draw how they make toast. Each step comes on a separate sticky note. Important: Only pictures!

    ∙ Ask them to bring all sticky notes to the front and to create a shared understanding of the process "how to make toast"

    Discuss the results. Ask if something is missing. Now repeat the steps with a relevant (real business) process for analysis or optimisation.

    Use this method also to overcome silo thinking.

    Attachments

    • 26 - How to make toast.jpg
    • toast.jpeg

    Background

    This method is part of the WonderCards kit. Originally from Tom Wujec (watch his TED talk in preparation). Tom also has a page with additional ideas: DrawToast.com 

    0 Comments

