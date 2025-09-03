Provide participants with sticky notes and pens. Explain that the exercise is about reaching a common understanding.

∙ Ask participants to draw how they make toast. Each step comes on a separate sticky note. Important: Only pictures!

∙ Ask them to bring all sticky notes to the front and to create a shared understanding of the process "how to make toast"

Discuss the results. Ask if something is missing. Now repeat the steps with a relevant (real business) process for analysis or optimisation.

Use this method also to overcome silo thinking.