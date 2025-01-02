Process Workshop Activities

How to make toast
Use this exercise to introduce people to analyse and solve problems together. Everyone feels engaged and is part of the solution.
Use this exercise to introduce people to analyse and solve problems together. Everyone feels engaged and is part of the solution.
The “Penny Game” allows the team to learn through self-organization and observation; specifically, that smaller batches can deliver value to the customer faster. In addition, the game demonstrates that the size of the batches has a direct impact on the delivery. With a large batch, the Workers feel more pressure on themselves to get the batch to the next Worker; with smaller batches, the pressure is lower but more constant.