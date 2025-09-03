Start with the four fields and explain that the topic of the day will be explored with those fields. Explain the difference between hopes/worries (personal level) and risks/chances (entrepreneurial thinking). Ask participants to write down their answers on cards/sticky notes. Divide the group into four subgroups and let them discuss their results. Now let the first group present their cards for field one, other groups are completing. Then group two for field two etc. Good for #Reflection or as the basis for #Actions.

We've created a video on how to use this method in many ways in your amazing workshop: https://vimeo.com/353558338

Enjoy!