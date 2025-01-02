Problem Analysis Workshop Activities

Force Field Analysis
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
Evaluate the factors that will either support or hinder a change in an organisation or entity.
Explore any complex topic with Hopes, Worries, Risks, Chances seen by your participants. This creates connection, better acceptance for different angles and aspects of the topic and reduces the uncertainty of the group.
The 4Cs game is a quick way to gather and organize information about any subject using four common key concepts.