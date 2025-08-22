Weather Forecast

On the whiteboard, draw a Sun, a sun hidden by a cloud, and a cloud with thunders, with enough space between each.

Give a postit to each participant and ask them to write their firstname on it, in capital letter.

Then, ask them to place the post-it in the weather area that matches their current mood. Ask them to explain why they chose that zone, if they want to.

Be careful not to be intrusive into private life, so insist on the "if you want to explain, I would love to hear it."