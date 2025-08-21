Check-In Questions

Step 1:

Managing time is crucial for running effective meetings. As a facilitator you can introduce different constraints to a check-in to allow for more or less time. Examples are:

“In one word…”

“In two words…”

“In one sentence…”

“Think of three things…”

“Taking as much time as you need…”





Step 2:

Think about what stage the group is at. What would it be useful for them to reflect on and share?

Think about the general mood. What has just happened? What are they about to do? Has there been conflict? Is this a celebration? Choose a reflection question that will support the kind of mood and atmosphere that you want to create.

General

What do I need to share to be present in this session?

How do I feel right now?

What am I excited/worried about?

What animal represents my mood today?

What song / movie / story represents my mood today?

One surprising thing that happened to me recently…

One thing you don’t know about me is…





What am I bringing to this group?

How do I feel working in this group?

What is my vision for this group?





How do I feel working in this team?

What metaphor would I use to describe this group?

What’s making me heavy and what’s making me lighter right now?



