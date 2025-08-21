Introduce yourself by building your personality

We can express our personality in several ways. We can leave the traditional ways (e.g. telling the basic things about ourselves), and through creation, we can introduce ourselves on a more creative way.

Duration: 15m - 20m
Participants: 10 - 15
Difficulty:  Medium
Goal

- introduction on a deeper level

- expression of personality

- enhancement of creativity

Materials

    Instructions

    - distribute the materials among the participants

    - ask them to build a character which represents their personality, skills and things they like 

    - tell them to use as many kind of materials as they can

    - give 10 minutes for the building

    - if they finished, ask them to introduce themselves through their characters

    Background

    The method is generated from the concept of Lego Serious Play.

