James Smart

Head of Content @ SessionLab
Greater Norwich Area, United Kingdom

James Smart is Head of Content at SessionLab. He’s facilitated workshops and designed elearning experiences for places including the University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Writing.

sessionlab.com/
linkedin.com/in/jamessmartsl
Languages
English
Topics
AppreciationBrainstormingcheck-inclosingcommunicationcreative thinkingcreative writingcreativityCritical thinkingculturedebatedebriefdecision makingempathyenergiserenergizerfacilitationfeedbackfunget-to-know
Teams
SessionLab
Templates in the SessionLab library
Workshop Planning Template

Planning
Workshop
Design
structural

5 days
2 - 10
4
Deborah Rim Moiso
Experiential Online Session Template

training
remote-friendly
connection

This template holds the fundamentals to planning any experiential facilitation workshop from A-Z.

4h 00m
6 +
1
Romy Alexandra
Mission and Vision Workshop

vision
Mission Statement
Alignment

A workshop for teams to co-create a mission and vision, align on a shared purpose, and generate momentum to achieve t...

8h 10m
James Smart
The Art of Effective Feedback

team
workplace culture
emotional intelligence
feedback
The Art of Effective Feedback is a hands-on workshop designed to enable teams to give and receive better feedback.
2h 10m
6 - 20
2
Skye Suttie
Essential Training Session

training
essentials

Create training sessions tailored to your needs and your participants, starting with the essential building blocks of...

3h 00m
6 - 24
3
SessionLab
Lesson Plan Template

education
teachers
essentials

This lesson plan template contains ideas drawn from facilitation practices that you can apply to the classroom straig...

1h 00m
10 - 20
SessionLab
Methods in the SessionLab library
James Smart

Touch Blue

energiserfunremote-friendly

Touch Blue is a classic energiser that is quick and easy fun for remote teams too! Challenge participants to find objects on their desk that match the attributes you select and have fun doing so!

James Smart

Non-verbal improv

improv gameenergiserfunremote-friendly

An improv game where participants must use non-verbal communication and actions to communicate a phrase or an idea to other players. A fun game that's a great way to open a discussion on better communication!

1