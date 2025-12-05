HoWoRiCha
Explore any complex topic with Hopes, Worries, Risks, Chances seen by your participants. This creates connection, better acceptance for different angles and aspects of the topic and reduces the uncertainty of the group.
Nadja Petranovskaja has more than 20 years of experience as a business psychologist. After finishing her studies in Hamburg, the native Russian gained international experience as a consultant, project manager and manager in a wide range of industries and worked e.g. at Daimler, IBM, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and for Airbus. Nadja is a specialist in change management and motivation, and in her career to date she has had overall responsibility for an IT project portfolio in Eastern Europe, has supported bank mergers, optimized processes and built an aircraft. She found out what made all the situations in multinational highly complex projects a success: people who enjoy doing their work and look forward to every Monday. In 2011, Nadja changed her perspective and committed herself, as an independent entrepreneur, to the task of making organisations, teams and individuals fit for the future. As an author, blogger, speaker and facilitator, Nadja brings fresh, actionable impulses and encouragement for coping with changes.
Nadja Petranovskaja has more than 20 years of experience as a business psychologist. After finishing her studies in Hamburg, the native Russian gained international experience as a consultant, project manager and manager in a wide range of industries and worked e.g. at Daimler, IBM, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and for Airbus. Nadja is a specialist in change management and motivation, and in her career to date she has had overall responsibility for an IT project portfolio in Eastern Europe, has supported bank mergers, optimized processes and built an aircraft. She found out what made all the situations in multinational highly complex projects a success: people who enjoy doing their work and look forward to every Monday. In 2011, Nadja changed her perspective and committed herself, as an independent entrepreneur, to the task of making organisations, teams and individuals fit for the future. As an author, blogger, speaker and facilitator, Nadja brings fresh, actionable impulses and encouragement for coping with changes.
Explore any complex topic with Hopes, Worries, Risks, Chances seen by your participants. This creates connection, better acceptance for different angles and aspects of the topic and reduces the uncertainty of the group.
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!
Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!
Vivid way to structure a discussion for a complex topic.
Let your participants enjoy fresh air while talking about serious topics
Use this exercise to introduce people to analyse and solve problems together. Everyone feels engaged and is part of the solution.
Discuss many different topics in a structured and fair way.
Use this model to support the group in making own decisions. Great if you want to stop complains and start implementation.
Build common understanding about culture, customer, future, strategy or next needed steps for a team or organisation based on the Agile Manifesto.
Playful learning with your group: from standard process (establishing best practice) into chaotic situation.
A short visual exercise from the Kaos Pilot School.