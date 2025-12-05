Andrea Beliczki

Hungary

linkedin.com/in/andrea-beliczki-788737ab/
Languages
EnglishGermanRomanian
Topics
Brainstormingcreative thinkingcreativityDesignempathyidea generationIssue AnalysisIterationobservationPrototypingstorytellingvaluesvisionwarm up
Teams
Wavemaker Hungary
Methods in the SessionLab library
Making Lemonade

creative thinkingcreativitydesignidea generation

Try on a relentlessly positive, can-do attitude before tackling the big stuff. The proverb goes "If life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Practice the art of positive thinking to unlock creative ideas. Use this as a warm-up before brainstorming or to energize your team meetings.

SwitchHats

creative thinkingcreativitydesignbrainstormingidea generation

Build on your ideas by looking at them from someone else's perspective. What would your favorite actor think of your concept? Would your president or prime minister endorse it? What if you were to switch hats with another organization? How would they change or build on your idea?

Build a Hero

creative thinkingcreativitydesignidea generation

Find new opportunities by testing the limit of what's possible? Sometimes getting unstuck means zooming out and then dreaming big. Here's your opportunity to get fantastical. Don't worry about viability or resources, worry about saving the world.

Make it personal

creative thinkingcreativityidea generation

Build personas of ideas, products or experiences.

Imagine your product is a person. What's its name? What would its ideal date night be? Does it prefer the beach or the woods? This exercise is a playful way to nail down the essence of your idea, product, or service. Use it in ideation or as a way to hone an existing concept.

A Day in the Life

designempathyissue analysis

Understand your users day-to-day. To better design for people, try shadowing them for a day. By observing someone in their own context, you'll notice details about their life - the way they engage with people, pr their routine - that you'd otherwise never see.

Care package

designempathyissue analysisvalues

Let people show you what matters to them.

Give people a chance to explain their priorities in their own words by inviting them to create a care package for a specific purpose.

Capture the right mood

empathydesignissue analysis

Understand your users through visual artifacts.

A mood board is a collage of images and texture that communicates a feeling or experience. See what inspires people by asking them to make their very own.

Rejection Therapy

designempathyissue analysis

Get fresh and perspective by trying something new and (slightly) scary.

Often, we're designing for behavior change. To find emotional common ground with the people you're designing for, observe how it feels to wade into the unknown, and experience how scary trying something new can be.